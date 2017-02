July 27 Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, reported a lower quarterly profit on Friday as oil prices weakened from the year before, though fatter refining margins cushioned the blow.

Second-quarter net income fell to $7.2 billion, or $3.66 per share, from $7.7 billion, or $3.85 per share, a year before. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)