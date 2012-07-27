* Q2 profit $3.66/share, tops Wall Street view of $3.24
* Refining profits cushion pain from lower oil, U.S. gas
prices
* Says 2012 production to fall short of target
* Plans Kazakhstan maintenance, sees Angola LNG delay
* Shares rise 0.9 pct to four-month high
By Braden Reddall and Matt Daily
July 27 Chevron Corp profit fell 7
percent in the second quarter as oil prices fell, and the No. 2
U.S. oil company said output would fall short this year, while
strong margins at its refineries will cushion the blow to
earnings.
Like larger rival Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron also
faced weak prices for U.S. natural gas due to the glut of shale
production, which has been a double-edged sword for U.S.
companies.
But Chevron is far less reliant on North American gas, which
accounts for just 5 percent of its reserves, compared with 18
percent for Exxon.
Chevron's second-quarter oil and gas production fell to 2.62
million barrels of oil equivalent per day from 2.69 million bpd
a year earlier, and it surprised few investors by saying it
would fall short of its 2012 target of 2.68 million bpd.
George Kirkland, the vice chairman who also runs Chevron's
production arm, blamed a shutdown of its Frade field in Brazil
after a spill there; third-quarter maintenance work at the
300,000-bpd Tengizchevroil plant in Kazakhstan; and a delay to
the startup of its $10 billion Angola LNG project.
Kirkland now expects the first shipment of liquefied natural
gas in September from Angola LNG, in which Chevron holds a 36.4
percent stake. The first exports had been expected in June.
Chevron shares jumped on Friday, hitting a four-month high
on Friday after it easily topped Wall Street estimates, despite
a 50 percent drop in the average price for its U.S. natural gas.
"I thought it was an outstanding quarter," said Edward Jones
analyst Brian Youngberg. "The downstream (refining) was the main
reason for the beat."
Cheaper oil has helped refining by lowering the input costs.
Gulf Coast margins have also been lifted by rising U.S. gasoline
exports, which have run at a rate of 56,000 barrels per day this
year -- double the average of the same period for the past five
years, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Overall, Chevron said its second-quarter net income fell to
$7.2 billion, or $3.66 per share, from $7.7 billion, or $3.85
per share, in the year-ago quarter. Analysts, on average, had
forecast $3.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The oil and gas production business had an 18 percent profit
drop to $5.6 billion, while the downstream business saw profit
jump 80 percent to $1.88 billion.
Profits from Chevron's international downstream operations
more than doubled to $1.1 billion, helped by an asset sale in
South Korea, while U.S. operations saw profits rise 42 percent.
Chevron said this month that industry benchmark margins on
the U.S. Gulf Coast rose more than $4 per barrel to $24.89,
while West Coast margins improved to $21.32 per barrel, their
highest three-month average in four years.
Its largest refinery is in Mississippi, with 330,000 bpd of
capacity, while its two California plants can together refine
518,000 bpd.
Profits at Exxon fell short of expectations on Thursday as
oil and gas output sagged and its chemical unit faced weak
margins.
Shares of Chevron rose 0.9 percent to close at $109.26.
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Braden Reddall in San
Francisco; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace and
David Gregorio)