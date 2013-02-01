Feb 1 Chevron Corp : * Sees 2013 production of 2.65 million boed, up from 2.61 million boed in 2012

- slide * Sees Angola lng start-up in 2nd quarter, base business decline of 4 percent

for 2013 - slide * CEO says net cash balances will come down this year due to capital spend,

distributions to shareholders * CEO says bakken very pricey right now, not sure could make economics work by

moving in now * CEO says nearing the end of repair work on Richmond refinery * CEO says still targeting first quarter start-up for crude unit * CEO says had hoped to drill for oil in southern Iraq, but did not like terms * CEO says does not expect Brazil's frade field to contribute materially to

production this year