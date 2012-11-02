Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Nov 2 Chevron Corp : * Says Richmond crude unit expected to start up in Q1 of next year * Says expects 2012 oil and gas production to be 97 percent of its original
target of 2.68 million bpd * CFO says on pace to have drilled more than 300 wells in Midland basin in west
Texas in 2012 * Exec says Chevron phillips chem jv can self-fund current investments, but
Chevron would invest more if opportunity arose * Downstream head says consolidation of west coast refineries would be pretty
difficult for Chevron given market concentration * Downstream head says California carbon emissions policy to increase state
gasoline prices further * Downstream head says believes the company still can compete in California
market better than anyone * CFO says now expects Angola lng production to start up in Q1 2013 * Downstream head says British Columbia, Salt Lake City refineries have
benefited from discounted crudes via pipeline * Downstream head says compliance with California carbon policy may be met
through reduced refining runs * Downstream head says weakening sales of products around the world point to
tougher refining margins in near term
* McDermott acquires newly built deepwater pipelay and construction vessel Amazon
