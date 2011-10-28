* Project will include replacement of hydrogen plant
Oct 28 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Friday it
scaled back planned work at its 245,271 barrels-per-day
refinery in Richmond, California.
The company is looking to replace old equipment at the
hydrogen plant and will not proceed with replacement of a
catalytic reformer unit and power plant, Mike Wirth, executive
vice president of downstream and chemicals, said during an
earnings call.
"We continue to be committed to investing under the right
circumstances in a project there," Wirth said adding his
company submitted an application with the new proposal to the
City of Richmond in May.
"I can't speculate on when we are going to receive permits
or when construction would continue," Wirth added.
The new project revises a 2005 proposal Chevron submitted
to state regulators, which a court order halted in summer 2009
after environmentalists filed a lawsuit saying the refinery's
environmental impact report was incomplete.
Wirth added that Chevron plans to process more types of
crude at its 330,000 bpd refinery in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Andrea Evans)