BRIEF-Orbite HPA plant update
* Orbite -Calcination system at high purity alumina plant presently in temperature ramp up mode to operational conditions for continued production of HPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MANILA May 16 Aboitiz Power Corp, one of the Philippines' biggest power producers, said on Monday it would take a look at the Asian geothermal assets that Chevron will be selling, as it plans to expand its clean energy portfolio.
Erramon Aboitiz, CEO of Aboitiz Power, said his company is just waiting for a formal notice of sale from Chevron.
Like many rivals, Chevron is selling assets, cutting jobs globally and slashing capital spending to save cash in a bid to preserve its dividend amid weak oil prices. Chevron's Asian geothermal energy blocks were valued at $3 billion.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Orbite -Calcination system at high purity alumina plant presently in temperature ramp up mode to operational conditions for continued production of HPA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Scientific Games announces upsizing and pricing of private add-on offering of $1.15 billion of 7.000% senior secured notes
* Elekta receives 510(k) clearance for Venezia, an image-guided brachytherapy applicator for treating advanced-stage gynecological cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: