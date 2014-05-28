MIDLAND, Texas May 28 Chevron Corp
shareholders rejected a proposal on Wednesday to split the roles
of chairman and chief executive, both currently held by John
Watson.
About 81 percent of the 1.5 billion shares cast at the
company's annual meeting in Midland, Texas, voted against the
proposal, which was sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist
Association.
Chevron's shareholders also rejected a non-binding say on
executive compensation, as well as proposals that would have
required the company to disclose more information on its
fracking operations and all corporate donations in excess of
$5,000.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)