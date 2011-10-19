* Chevron budgeted $26 bln in capital expenditure for 2011

* CEO criticizes tax increase calls, US lease sale policy (Adds CEO comments, background)

WASHINGTON Oct 19 Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the second-largest U.S. oil company, plans to increase its capital expenditure budget in 2012 after investing $26 billion this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Defending the $19 billion Chevron earned last year in the face of political pressure to raise taxes on the industry CEO John Watson said $7 billion of the company's 2011 capital expenditures would be spent on energy projects in the United States.

"And next year we'll spend even more," Watson said in the published version of a speech given to the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C.

The $37 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas and carbon-sequestration project in Australia and similar projects represent continued capital commitments, Watson said during a question-and-answer session following the speech.

The White House has pressured Congress to end tax breaks for oil and gas companies, which President Obama included in the deficit-reduction plan he introduced last month.

Watson said that while another large California company, Apple Inc (AAPL.O), earned about the same as Chevron, with profit margins twice as large, its effective tax rate was one-third less, at about 28 percent.

"Yet, we don't hear calls for tax increases on Apple or the tech sector, nor should we," he added. "There is broad consensus about the need for tax reform, but it should be approached equitably and comprehensively, not by singling out specific industries or sectors."

Watson criticized the administration's support for subsidies for renewable fuels, saying that for Chevron to develop a new fuel resource, "it has to be profitable over time."

He described the Obama administration's decision to initiate new lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, the first offshore sale since the 2010 BP oil spill, as a positive step, but said more areas of the Gulf and Alaska should be available for drilling.

"It's just a beginning," he said. "The best thing we can do to keep prices down is to invest in energy in this country." (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Emily Stephenson in Washington. Editing by Robert MacMillan)