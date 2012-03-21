COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, said Wednesday that oil from the latest leak in a Brazilian offshore field was not chemically related to oil from a November spill.
Tests on the oil by IPEX-Brazilian Petroleum Expertise Co in Brazil showed that the oil was chemically different than oil previously produced in the Frade field and that it had no traces of drilling "mud," meaning it is not residual oil from the November spill, Chevron spokesman Kurt Glaubitz said in an e-mailed response to questions from Reuters.
Oil from the seep discovered this month, which totaled about 1 barrel, is also of a much heavier grade than the oil that leaked from an exploration well in the field in November, Chevron said. (Reporting By Jeb Blount)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.