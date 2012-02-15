Feb 15 Giant oil company Chevron Corp
said Wednesday that it and its partners would spend $6
billion to $8 billion on the planned expansion at the Tengiz
Field in Kazakhstan, where it is the largest producer.
Chevron's Tengizchevroil LLP affiliate is expected to begin
front-end engineering and design for the expansion project,
which could increase its output there by 250,000 to 300,000
barrels of oil per day upon completion.
Chevron owns a 50 percent interest Tengizchevroil, while
KazMunaiGas owns 20 percent, Exxon Mobil Corp owns 25
percent and LUKArco owns 5 percent.
