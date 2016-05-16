(Adds company sees no impact on output)
By Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK May 16 U.S. oil firm Chevron
plans to lay off 800 staff this year in Thailand as it looks to
cut $500 million in costs at the Thai business to weather the
fall in global oil prices, the company said on Monday.
Chevron has slashed costs worldwide but the cuts were not
deep enough to prevent the firm reporting its biggest quarterly
loss in 15 years.
Chevron is Thailand's largest oil and gas producer,
supplying about half of the Southeast Asian country's natural
gas demand. Thailand relies on gas to fuel around 60 percent of
its power generation capacity.
Output would not be impacted by the cuts, Chevron Thailand
Exploration and Production President Pairoj Kaweeyanun told
reporters on Monday after meeting with Thai energy ministry
officials.
"The cuts will help the company to continue operations in
Thailand," he said. Chevron aimed to make savings of $500
million in Thailand this year, he added.
The cuts would take effect on Aug. 1, the company said in a
separate statement. Chevron Thailand employs about 2,200 staff
and another 1,700 contractors, the statement said.
The staff cuts are in addition to the laying off earlier
this year of around 100 staff, mostly expatriates, Pairoj said.
Chevron operates several oil and gas licence blocks in the
Gulf of Thailand and is in discussion with the Thai government
on extending concessions for some of them beyond the expiry
dates of 2022-2023.
Chevron has submitted proposals to the energy ministry on
the concessions and hoped for a government decision in early
2017 to ensure it could make investments needed to maintain
production, Pairoj said.
Chevron is also the majority shareholder in Star Petroleum
Refining Pcl (SPRC), which raised $365 million in a share
listing offer in late November. SPRC operates a 165,000
barrels-per-day refinery in eastern Rayong province.
(Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Greg
Mahlich)