* Prosecutor plans to probe environment, oil regulators
* Suit seeks to block move of profits, equipment from Brazil
* Chevron says lawsuit is "outrageous" and "without merit"
* Latest lawsuit over March 4 oil leak in Frade field
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 3 A Brazilian federal
prosecutor on Tuesday launched his second 20 billion real ($10.9
billion) lawsuit against U.S. oil company Chevron and
driller Transocean, doubling the stakes against the
companies as critics call him as overzealous.
The new lawsuit, the prosecutor's second civil case against
the companies in less than five months, is related to an oil
leak discovered on March 4 in Chevron's offshore Frade field
northeast of Rio de Janeiro, the Federal Public Prosecutor's
office said in an email.
The new lawsuit, filed in federal court in Campos, north of
Rio de Janeiro, also seeks to prevent Chevron and Transocean
from operating in Brazil, transferring Brazilian profits
overseas, obtaining government-backed finance and moving
equipment from the country, the statement said.
"The second leak is as serious or more serious than the
first, so the damages have to be in the same category," Santos
de Oliveira told Reuters. "While they are not a simple
mathematical calculation, they are not symbolic either."
Chevron and Transocean's activities may have damaged the
Frade reservoir, making it impossible to produce from the field,
denying Brazil its right to royalties on a public resource,
Santos de Oliveira, 47, said.
In November, he launched his initial 20 billion real lawsuit
over an estimated 3,000-barrel spill in the Frade field. Santos
de Oliveira considers the spill as one of the worst-ever
ecological disasters in Brazil.
Chevron's November spill was less than 0.1 percent of BP's
2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.
Chevron said the March leak, which led to the latest lawsuit,
was about two barrels, of which less than one escaped, making it
less than 0.1 percent of Chevron's November spill. Unlike in the
Gulf of Mexico, no Chevron oil came near the coast.
"The filing of the second lawsuit is another in a series of
outrageous actions brought by the same district attorney who
previously filed both a criminal and civil case, all of which
are without merit," Chevron said in a statement.
"The 20-billion-real figure in both civil lawsuits is
arbitrary and has no legal and factual basis," Chevron said.
The size of the damages have also caught the attention of
politicians close to the government of President Dilma Rousseff.
Jorge Viana, a senator from Rousseff's Workers' Party and one of
the country's leading environmentalists, told Reuters March 22
that the damages being sought are "irresponsible" and if applied
to all companies working in the country could lead to the
shutdown of Brazil's oil industry.
The industry generates revenue worth more than 10 percent of
gross domestic product in Brazil, the world's sixth-largest
economy. Chevron is the No.2 U.S. oil company by market value.
Chevron now faces about $22 billion in potential legal
charges from cases launched by Santos de Oliveira alone. That's
more than the $20 billion BP set aside to pay damages and for
its cleanup of its far larger spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
It's about triple the $7.8 billion BP it agreed to pay a
month ago to more than 100,000 people who said they were hurt by
U.S. spill. It's more than half of the $37.2 billion charge BP
took against earnings on the spill.
"Look at what's being set aside by BP in the United States
and you'll see everything you need to know about what the
prosecutor is asking," said Ildo Sauer, a professor at the
University of Sao Paulo's Electro-tenical and Energy Institute
and former head of natural gas and energy at Brazil's state-led
oil company Petrobras.
"I can't figure out where he got these numbers from or how
he came up with such a figure," said Sauer, who has a Ph.D in
nuclear engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology.
In the BP spill 11 died and about 4.9 billion barrels leaked
over three months. In Frade, no one was hurt and the leak was
stopped in four days, according to Chevron.
The amounts being asked of Chevron and Transocean don't
include unspecified damages being sought by Brazil's largest oil
workers' union for the same spill or several hundred million
dollars of fines already levied against the companies by
Brazilian regulators.
Santos de Oliveira has also filed criminal charges against
Chevron, Transocean and 17 of their employees. The charges could
carry jail terms of up to 31 years.
"Everything suggests that we are operating in an environment
where there is a huge gap in our legal, institutional and
technological ability to deal with and run an offshore oil
industry," Sauer said in an interview.
The prosecutor's office also said Tuesday that Santos de
Oliveira plans to investigate Brazilian national oil regulator
ANP and environmental protection agency Ibama over their
handling of the November spill and March leak.
On March 30, Santos de Oliveira told Reuters he plans to
expand his probe to investigate other oil companies in the
Campos Basin, the location of the Frade field and the source of
about 80 percent of Brazil's more than 2.6 million barrels a day
of oil and natural gas output.
"This part is aimed right now at trying to prevent accidents
from happening in the future," Santos de Oliveira said. "While
it is now a civil investigation, if we find evidence of criminal
wrongdoing we will file criminal charges."
The biggest operator in the Campos Basin is Petrobras, which
operates 39 of the 47 producing fields in the region, according
to Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP.
Other operators in the area include Ango-Dutch Shell
, Brazil's OGX Petroleo, Spain's Repsol
, Denmark's Maersk Oil and the U.K's BP.
Chevron and its partners in Frade, Petrobras and
Frade Japao, a Japanese group led by Inpex and Sojitz
, asked for and received permission to end operations
temporarily in that field after the March leak.
The field, which was producing about 80,000 barrels a day at
its peak last year, was producing about 62,000 barrels a day
when it was shut down.
Chevron owns 52 percent of Frade, Petrobras owns 30 percent
and Frade Japao 18 percent. Petrobras former chief executive
Jose Sergio Gabrielli said last year that Chevron's partners may
have to pay their share of any damages won against Chevron for
actions in Frade.
Chevron said on March 21 that tests showed the March leak
was not from any reservoir it was producing from in the field.
An ANP official told a Brazilian Senate committee earlier this
month that the November spill caused no discernable
environmental damage.
Both Chevron and Transocean have said they have done nothing
wrong, that they are innocent of any crimes and will defend
their employees against civil and criminal charges.
"Transocean acted responsibly appropriately and quickly
putting safety first. We'll continue to strongly defend our
company, our people and the quality of our services,"
Transocean, the world's largest drill rig operator said in a
statement.
Chevron shares fell 1.2 percent to $107.14 in New York.
Transocean stock fell 3.9 percent to 48.83 Swiss francs.
