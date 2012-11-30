RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 30 A Brazilian appeals court overturned an injunction barring Chevron Corp, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, from operating in Brazil, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.
The injunction was sought by Brazilian Federal prosecutors who have launched a lawsuit against the company and its drilling contractor, Transocean Ltd, seeking nearly $20 billion for an offshore oil spill northeast of Rio de Janeiro in November 2011.
