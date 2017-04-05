By Ernest Scheyder
| HOUSTON, April 5
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron
Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest
oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator
on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.
In an interview, Watson made clear his desire to put the
West Texas to New Mexico expanse in the ranks of Chevron's
biggest ventures. That is a stark change from just five years
ago, when Chevron executives rarely mentioned the shale basin.
But with low oil prices, the company is now spending
more than it makes to cover its prized dividend and find new
reserves. Now, those 2 million Permian acres have emerged as to
way to help fund both goals.
"Some of the best things we have in our portfolio are the
shales," Watson said during an interview on the 48th floor of
the company's Houston office tower. "My employees in the Permian
know I'm featuring it as something very important."
Gone, for the next few years at least, are plans for any new
multi-billion-dollar mega-projects, he said. To survive and
grow, San Ramon, California-based Chevron is turning to acreage
it has always controlled and that largely is free of royalties
to landowners.
"We're just in a period now where markets are weak and
everyone is focused on controlling costs," Watson said.
Within a decade, Watson expects Chevron's production in the
Permian to grow eightfold to more than 700,000 barrels of oil
per day. By the end of next year, nine drilling rigs will join
the 11 that Chevron already has poking holes into Permian land.
It is all part of Watson's plan to methodically pump
Chevron's more than 9 billion barrels of Permian oil, most of it
owned outright by the company. That gives Chevron a cost
advantage over rival Permian producers as the region in the past
year has become the epicenter for the U.S. shale
resurgence.
Chevron's Permian portfolio, which was acquired in stages by
predecessor companies, is worth at least $43 billion, Chevron
believes, greater than the market value of Pioneer Natural
Resources Co, Concho Resources and other Texas
producers.
Watson bristles at critics who say the company is moving too
slowly in the Permian. "We're growing our portfolio in the
Permian as fast as anyone," said Watson, an economist by
training who has worked at Chevron his entire career.
"We're focused on growing value and growing the dividend
over time."
Chevron is valued more highly by investors than rival Exxon
Mobil Corp partly because of that dividend, which has
risen annually for the past 29 years. Watson has called
protecting the $1.08 quarterly payout his top priority.
"We like inexpensive, recurring revenue streams" such as the
Permian, said Oliver Pursche of wealth manager Bruderman
Brothers LLC, which holds shares in the company.
Chevron, which does not hedge oil production, is boosting
spending in the Permian by 67 percent this year to $2.5 billion,
an implicit bet that oil prices will rise and lift the company
to a profitable year after an annual loss in 2016.
That makes the Permian the second-largest area for spending
this year for Chevron after the Tengiz project in Kazakhstan,
which is not expect to come online until next decade.
CARBON TAX WOULD ADD COST
Watson said he is not worried about demand for oil hitting a
ceiling for at least the next 20 years, despite the rising
popularity of electric cars. Rising petroleum needs for air
travel and petrochemical production should buffer any drop in
demand from the automobile sector, he said.
"There is no sign of peak demand right now," Watson said.
Like Exxon, BP and other oil peers, Chevron supports
the Paris climate accord, a 2015 agreement between nearly 200
nations that aims to limit the rise in global temperatures to
"well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
"We have said that Paris is a first step, but we need to
understand what that translates to in terms of policy," Watson
said.
Watson, however, has spoken out against a tax on carbon,
something that Exxon supports.
President Donald Trump had considered a carbon tax as part
of his proposed budget, but the White House on Tuesday said it
was not under consideration. It could still be resurrected by
Congress, where it has some support.
"A carbon tax will have the effect of adding cost on the
people who can least afford it," Watson said. "If you increase
energy costs you are going to make it more difficult here for
industrial activity."
Watson said he is not opposed to renewable energy, just
government financial support for it through subsidies and other
means. He said he would be open to buying a Tesla or
another electric vehicle.
"I have no particular aversion" to electric cars, he said.
"I'll buy a car that meets all my needs, particularly around
size and other characteristics."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gary McWilliams and
Leslie Adler)