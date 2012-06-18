(Repeats story first published late on Monday, no change to
text)
PERTH, June 18 Chevron Corp has signed a
deal to supply additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan's
Tokyo Electric Power Co., as well as an equity stake in
the Wheatstone project in Australia, the U.S. oil major said on
Monday.
TEPCO will purchase an additional 0.4 million tonnes per
year (mtpa) of LNG from the Chevron-operated Wheatstone project
for up to 20 years, adding to the 3.1 mtpa it had agreed to buy
last year.
Chevron will also sell an 8 percent stake in the Wheatstone
natural gas processing plant and a 10 percent interest in the
Wheatstone gas field licences, which will bump TEPCO's total
offtake of LNG from Wheatstone up to a total of 4.2 mtpa.
The U.S. oil firm did not give a financial value for the
agreement.
The $29 billion Wheatstone LNG plant is located off the
coast of Western Australia and is expected to start exporting
gas in 2016.
Chevron plans to eventually expand the production of
Wheatstone from the 8.9 mtpa under construction now to 25 mtpa.
Chevron is positioning itself to become one of the largest
LNG producers in Australia. Its $37 billion Gorgon project, also
off Western Australia, will produce 15 mtpa by 2014.
Chevron has offtake agreements with several other Japanese
utilities including Tohoku Electric and Chubu Electric
for 1 mtpa each and Kyushu Electric for 0.46
mtpa.
Chevron's other partners in the Wheatstone project are
Apache Corporation, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration
Company (KUFPEC), Royal Dutch Shell and Kyushu
Electric.
Australia is expected to surpass Qatar as the top LNG
exporter by the end of the decade, when it would have quadrupled
its current production of about 20 mtpa.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)