PERTH, Sept 26 Chevron Corporation on Monday gave the final go ahead for its A$29 billion ($28.4 billion) Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia, the company's second LNG export project in the country.

The project is due to initially produce 8.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG and have a domestic gas plant, eventually expanding to 25 mtpa. First gas is planned for 2016.

Chevron is positioning itself to become one of the largest LNG producers in Australia, with the construction of the $37 billion Gorgon project, also off the coast of Western Australia, which is set to produce 15 mtpa by 2014.

Apache Corporation , Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), and Kyushu Electric are all equity participants in Wheatstone, and hold 13 percent, 7 percent, 6.4 percent and 1.83 percent, respectively while Chevron holds the rest. ($1 = 1.021 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)