METALS-Copper hits two-month low as Fed hike talk hurts metals
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
Jan 16 Chevron Corp said it entered into production-sharing contracts with Chinese offshore oil company CNOOC Ltd for two exploration blocks in South China Sea as the U.S. oil company looks to grow in the Asia-Pacific region.
Chevron China Energy Co will hold a 100 percent interest in blocks 15/10 and 15/28 in the Pearl River Mouth Basin. The unit will operate the two shallow water blocks, which in total cover an area of about 2,233 square miles (5,782 square km).
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
* Fund could grow further over time - CIBC CEO (Adds comments from CIBC CEO)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase rates next week, dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. Those expectations have steadily continued in recent weeks following stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures and comments by key Fed policymakers. All of the more than 100 economist polled by Reuters expect the U.S. central bank to tighten next week, with two more hikes lik