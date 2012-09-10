* Goldman running sale process for CHG Health-sources
* Auction in second round, private equity interest-sources
* CHG hopes to get 11 times $100 mln EBITDA-sources
By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Hospital staffing company CHG
Healthcare Services Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group to
advise on a potential sale that could fetch more than $1
billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
A sale would come more than five years after CHG Healthcare
was acquired by Boston-based private equity firm J.W. Childs
Associates and CHG Chief Executive Mike Weinholtz for an
undisclosed sum.
Salt Lake City, Utah-based CHG provides hospitals and
healthcare organizations across the United States with temporary
or permanent staffing of physicians, nurses and other health
professionals.
CHG has around $100 million in annual earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and owners
hope to get 11 times EBITDA in a sale, according to the people
familiar with the matter.
The auction, which is in the second round, has attracted
interest mostly from private equity firms, the people said.
The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not
public. Representatives of CHG and Goldman did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Founded in 1979, CHG Healthcare is one of the country's
oldest and largest healthcare staffing firms, and operates
through brands such as CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, RN
Network and Foundation Medical Staffing.
The company was the first to introduce the concept of
temporary or traveling physicians in the United States as a way
to help doctors practicing in rural areas take breaks away from
their country offices, according to its website.
The so-called traveling physicians provide healthcare
facilities with a cost-effective option for filling staffing
gaps, allowing them to offer patient care without having to hire
additional full-time employees.