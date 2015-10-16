Oct 16 Hong Kong-based Hutchison China Meditech
Ltd has filed for an initial public offering in the
United States, according to a securities filing.
The company, also known as Chi-Med, makes and sells
pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. It
plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HCM."
BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting
as underwriters.
The IPO would raise up to $100 million, according to the
filing, although the amount of money a company says it plans to
raise its first IPO filing is usually a placeholder.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Ted Kerr)