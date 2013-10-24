By Matthew Miller
BEIJING Oct 24 South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, the world's biggest smartphone
maker, has apologised to Chinese customers for problems with
some mobile phones after a broadcast on China Central Television
criticised Samsung repair policies.
"As far as management problems caused inconvenience to our
customers, we offer our sincere apologies," Samsung Electronics
said in a notice on its Chinese website.
Samsung Electronics is the latest multinational company to
be singled out by Chinese state media for what it says are
unfair consumer practices. In a 25-minute programme broadcast
late on Monday, CCTV said internal multimedia cards cause the
software on Samsung Electronics Note and S series smartphones to
seize up.
Samsung Electronics said it will fix the Galaxy S3 and Note2
telephones free of charge, and refund customers who already paid
for repairs to the devices at authorised service centers. The
company also will offer replacements or refunds for phones that
could not be repaired.
The broadcast on Samsung Electronics came the day after CCTV
aired a programme criticising Starbucks Corp for
charging higher prices in China than other markets.
In March, CCTV criticised Apple Inc , the world's
second-biggest smartphone maker, for using different warranty
and customer service polices in China than in other countries.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook later apologised.