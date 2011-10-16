SYDNEY Oct 17 Nomura owned Chi-X said on Monday it will start operations on Oct 31 as expected in Australia ending the two-decade monopoly of local bourse operator ASX Group .

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission said in a statement that Chi-X had met its licence pre-conditions and could launch by the end of the month.

Chi-X said it intended to begin with a soft launch offering 8 securities for trade.

The regulator will monitor the soft launch and allow Chi-X to offer trading on all S&P/ASX 200 components and ASX-listed exchange traded funds on successful completion of the soft launch.

"Chi-X Australia has received applications from a substantial number of brokers seeking to become trading participants, including the 22 that intend to trade at market launch," Peter Fowler, chief operating officer of Chi-X Australia said.

Last week Chi-X announced its fee structure, which was 40 percent lower than that of the ASX. It has relied on competitive fees to claim market share from incumbents in Europe, Canada and Japan. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; editing by Michael Smith)