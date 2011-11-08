SYDNEY Nov 8 Bourse operator Chi-X Australia said on Tuesday it will offer trading on all companies in the S&P/ASX 200 and all ASX-listed Exchange Traded Funds from Nov 9 in the world's eight-largest equity market after successfully completing its soft launch.

Chi-X Australia, a unit of Nomura controlled Chi-X Global, has seen volumes of over A$5 million ($5.1 million) per day during the soft launch phase that began on Oct 31. The launch ended incumbent ASX Group's more than two decade monopoly.

The volumes compare with A$5 billion a day for ASX in a market that boasts a total value of A$1.3 trillion. Chi-X volumes are expected to rise now with brokers assured of execution reliability and more securities on offer.

"We are pleased that the first week of trading in Australia's multiple market environment has gone so smoothly for our 22 trading participants, system vendors, market data distributors," Chief Operating Officer Peter Fowler said.

Chi-X offered eight securities during the soft launch including BHP Billiton and Woolworths with participants such as UBS , Citigroup and Macquarie .

Chi-X was among the first entrants in places such as Europe, Canada and Japan when competition was introduced, shaking up established players as new platforms armed with fast trading technology and smaller overheads slashed fees.

It has announced trading fees up to 40 percent lower than ASX in a pricing model that offers a rebate for traders placing an order and finding a match. Brokers coming in to find a match will be charged more. ($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)