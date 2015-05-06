May 6 Stock market operator Chi-X Global Holdings, owned by Nomura Holdings Inc and other banks, is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $400 million, a person familiar with the matter said.

Chi-X is working with investment bank Moelis & Co to find potential suitors, according to the person.

The company, created by Nomura's brokerage unit Instinet, operates stock markets in Australia, Canada and Japan.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, UBS Group AG, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are some of the other investors, according to a company statement.

Chi-X was not immediately available to comment, while Moelis declined to comment.