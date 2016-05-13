May 13 Chia Her Industrial :

* Says it to issue private placement domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds of T$200 million with par value and issue price of T$100,000

* Says the bonds with a term of 3 years, coupon rate is 3 percent

* Says the proceeds to be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ySWH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)