UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Chia Her Industrial :
* Says it to issue private placement domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds of T$200 million with par value and issue price of T$100,000
* Says the bonds with a term of 3 years, coupon rate is 3 percent
* Says the proceeds to be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ySWH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources