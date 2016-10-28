CHICAGO Oct 28 An American Airlines jet blew a tire at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Friday, prompting the flight crew to abort takeoff, and passengers were evacuated from the plane via emergency chute, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.

