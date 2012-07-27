(Adds details, quote)
July 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Friday revised its outlook on some Chicago O'Hare International
Airport bonds to stable from positive over concerns about a $2.3
billion modernization program and broader economic
uncertainties.
The credit rating action affects third-lien general airport
revenue bonds and stand-alone passenger facility charge bonds,
both of which are rated 'A-minus.'
Firm financial plans for the modernization project "are not
likely to be finalized until 2014 or later," said S&P credit
analyst Joseph Pezzimenti in a statement on the reasons for the
change in outlook.
S&P also said that the sluggish economy and volatile fuel
prices could stagnate the number of passenger boardings and
limit revenue from passenger facility charges.
There is also uncertainty over what form American Airlines
Inc. will take once the company exits bankruptcy, S&P said.
The airport could see bond ratings cut in the next two years
if costs for the modernization project aren't contained, if the
project disrupts operations or if the number of passengers
boarding planes drops significantly, S&P said.
(Reporting By Hilary Russ; Editing by Will Dunham and Diane
Craft)