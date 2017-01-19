(Adds data on coupon, comment on yields, Moody's rating, comment from Chicago CFO, use of bond proceeds)

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO Jan 19 Chicago's $888.7 million of tax-free general obligation bonds fetched hefty yields and coupons on Thursday, as the city paid a stiff market penalty for its fiscal woes.

Yields topped out at 6.20 percent for bonds due in 2038, lowered from an initial pricing level of 6.25 percent, with an infrequently seen 6 percent coupon.

With most bonds in the muni market priced with 4 or 5 percent coupons, a 6 percent coupon indicates "that it is a distressed credit," said Daniel Berger, a muni analyst at Municipal Market Data (MMD).

Only 2.6 percent of all municipal bonds sold since 2011 have had coupons of 6 percent or higher, including bonds sold by junk-rated Chicago Public Schools in December, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Yields in Chicago's deal were also much fatter than those of other muni bonds carrying the same low-investment grade ratings of BBB-minus from Fitch Ratings and BBB-plus from S&P, said Dan Solender, lead muni bond portfolio manager at Lord Abbett.

"Clearly based on the yield, the market is not seeing Chicago as an investment-grade investment," he said, noting that while the city has taken steps to address its problems, much remains to be done.

Moody's Investors Service, which did not rate the new bonds, maintains a junk rating of Ba1 with a negative outlook on Chicago even though the mayor in December asked Moody's to withdraw its ratings.

The city's so-called credit spread over MMD's benchmark triple-A yield scale widened in the deal to 347 basis points for bonds due in 12 to 17 years and to 339 basis points in 2038, according to MMD. Chicago's bonds had been trading in the secondary market with spreads of 310 to 320 basis points over the scale.

Credit ratings for the nation's third-largest city have fallen in recent years largely due to an unfunded pension liability that stood at $33.8 billion at the end of fiscal 2015 for Chicago's four retirement systems. A big property tax hike and other revenue measures championed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and passed by the city council will increase pension funding although additional revenue will be needed in future years.

"The city continues to address our financial challenges and work to end bad financial practices of the past, and these bonds represent a critical milestone in this effort," said Chicago CFO Carole Brown in a statement.

The bond sale marks the city's last use of so-called scoop and toss, which restructures existing bonds to free up money for operations. Proceeds will also fund capital improvements and legal settlements and judgments.

The city said investor orders exceeded the amount of available bonds by nearly three times. This indicates that Chicago continues to have access to the capital market, said Adam Buchanan, senior vice president at Ziegler.

Another $274 million of taxable GO bonds due in 2029 were priced with a 7.045 percent yield and coupon.

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)