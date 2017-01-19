(Adds data on coupon, comment on yields, Moody's rating,
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO Jan 19 Chicago's $888.7 million of
tax-free general obligation bonds fetched hefty yields and
coupons on Thursday, as the city paid a stiff market penalty for
its fiscal woes.
Yields topped out at 6.20 percent for bonds due in 2038,
lowered from an initial pricing level of 6.25 percent, with an
infrequently seen 6 percent coupon.
With most bonds in the muni market priced with 4 or 5
percent coupons, a 6 percent coupon indicates "that it is a
distressed credit," said Daniel Berger, a muni analyst at
Municipal Market Data (MMD).
Only 2.6 percent of all municipal bonds sold since 2011 have
had coupons of 6 percent or higher, including bonds sold by
junk-rated Chicago Public Schools in December, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Yields in Chicago's deal were also much fatter than those of
other muni bonds carrying the same low-investment grade ratings
of BBB-minus from Fitch Ratings and BBB-plus from S&P, said Dan
Solender, lead muni bond portfolio manager at Lord Abbett.
"Clearly based on the yield, the market is not seeing
Chicago as an investment-grade investment," he said, noting that
while the city has taken steps to address its problems, much
remains to be done.
Moody's Investors Service, which did not rate the new bonds,
maintains a junk rating of Ba1 with a negative outlook on
Chicago even though the mayor in December asked Moody's to
withdraw its ratings.
The city's so-called credit spread over MMD's benchmark
triple-A yield scale widened in the deal to 347 basis points for
bonds due in 12 to 17 years and to 339 basis points in 2038,
according to MMD. Chicago's bonds had been trading in the
secondary market with spreads of 310 to 320 basis points over
the scale.
Credit ratings for the nation's third-largest city have
fallen in recent years largely due to an unfunded pension
liability that stood at $33.8 billion at the end of fiscal 2015
for Chicago's four retirement systems. A big property tax hike
and other revenue measures championed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and
passed by the city council will increase pension funding
although additional revenue will be needed in future years.
"The city continues to address our financial challenges and
work to end bad financial practices of the past, and these bonds
represent a critical milestone in this effort," said Chicago CFO
Carole Brown in a statement.
The bond sale marks the city's last use of so-called scoop
and toss, which restructures existing bonds to free up money for
operations. Proceeds will also fund capital improvements and
legal settlements and judgments.
The city said investor orders exceeded the amount of
available bonds by nearly three times. This indicates that
Chicago continues to have access to the capital market, said
Adam Buchanan, senior vice president at Ziegler.
Another $274 million of taxable GO bonds due in 2029 were
priced with a 7.045 percent yield and coupon.
