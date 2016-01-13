CHICAGO Jan 13 Chicago will sell up to $2.45
billion of bonds this year after the city council on Wednesday
authorized several debt issues, while a final vote on a
controversial measure to finance an interest rate swap
termination was postponed until next month.
Alderman Edward Burke, who heads the council's finance
committee, withheld a vote on up to $200 million second-lien
water revenue bonds even though the issue was advanced by his
committee on Monday. Some aldermen objected to
borrowing to pay swap counterparty RBC to terminate a hedge on
variable-rate water bonds.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the delay until
the council's February meeting will give aldermen more time to
consider the bond issue.
Emanuel told reporters after the meeting that some of the
bond deals were meant to fix past mistakes.
"This is all an effort to unwind things we inherited," he
said.
Chicago officials said Tuesday the city has paid about $250
million in swap termination fees that were triggered by the
city's falling credit ratings, including a downgrade to "junk"
by Moody's Investors Service last May. The RBC fee would add
another $100 million or so to that amount.
Under a debt portfolio restructuring announced by Emanuel
last year, the city is converting almost all of its
variable-rate bonds to fixed-rate. The cash-strapped city is
also weaning itself off bond restructurings to free up money for
the budget. The council on Wednesday approved up to $650 million
of general obligation bonds that will continue the phase out of
this practice known as scoop and toss.
The $245 billion of debt authorization comes a day after
Chicago sold $500 million of general obligation bonds and
continued to pay a hefty penalty in the U.S. municipal market
for its budget and pension woes.
The city plans to convert its variable-rate water bonds to
fixed-rate and sell up to $1 billion of Midway Airport revenue
bonds this quarter. Up to $200 million of sales tax revenue
bonds are slated for pricing in the second quarter. Up to $600
million of sewer and water bonds would be sold in the third
quarter.
The mayor's office on Monday temporarily pulled its proposal
to sell up to $600 million of new GO bonds for capital
improvements in order to get more details on the projects to
aldermen.
