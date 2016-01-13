CHICAGO Jan 13 Chicago will sell up to $2.45 billion of bonds this year after the city council on Wednesday authorized several debt issues, while a final vote on a controversial measure to finance an interest rate swap termination was postponed until next month.

Alderman Edward Burke, who heads the council's finance committee, withheld a vote on up to $200 million second-lien water revenue bonds even though the issue was advanced by his committee on Monday. Some aldermen objected to borrowing to pay swap counterparty RBC to terminate a hedge on variable-rate water bonds.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the delay until the council's February meeting will give aldermen more time to consider the bond issue.

Emanuel told reporters after the meeting that some of the bond deals were meant to fix past mistakes.

"This is all an effort to unwind things we inherited," he said.

Chicago officials said Tuesday the city has paid about $250 million in swap termination fees that were triggered by the city's falling credit ratings, including a downgrade to "junk" by Moody's Investors Service last May. The RBC fee would add another $100 million or so to that amount.

Under a debt portfolio restructuring announced by Emanuel last year, the city is converting almost all of its variable-rate bonds to fixed-rate. The cash-strapped city is also weaning itself off bond restructurings to free up money for the budget. The council on Wednesday approved up to $650 million of general obligation bonds that will continue the phase out of this practice known as scoop and toss.

The $245 billion of debt authorization comes a day after Chicago sold $500 million of general obligation bonds and continued to pay a hefty penalty in the U.S. municipal market for its budget and pension woes.

The city plans to convert its variable-rate water bonds to fixed-rate and sell up to $1 billion of Midway Airport revenue bonds this quarter. Up to $200 million of sales tax revenue bonds are slated for pricing in the second quarter. Up to $600 million of sewer and water bonds would be sold in the third quarter.

The mayor's office on Monday temporarily pulled its proposal to sell up to $600 million of new GO bonds for capital improvements in order to get more details on the projects to aldermen. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)