CHICAGO, March 16 The Chicago City Council on
Wednesday approved the sale of up to $200 million of bonds to
end interest-rate swaps tied to the city's variable-rate water
revenue debt, according to a spokeswoman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
"City Council voted today to convert the final piece of the
city's variable-rate debt to fixed-rate debt and eliminate
associated swaps, finishing the work set forth by the mayor to
eliminate financial practices of the past that put taxpayers at
risk," said spokeswoman Molly Poppe in a statement.
Under a debt portfolio restructuring announced by Emanuel
last year, the city is converting almost all of its
variable-rate bonds to fixed-rate. A downgrade of Chicago's
general obligation bond rating to "junk" by Moody's Investors
Service last May triggered $2.2 billion in payments due banks
that provided Chicago credit support or were swap
counterparties.
A city council vote on the bonds had been delayed in January
after some aldermen objected to borrowing to pay swap
counterparty RBC to terminate the hedge on the water bonds.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Sandra Maler)