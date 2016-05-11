CHICAGO May 11 Chicago converted the last of its variable-rate water revenue bonds to a fixed rate mode on Wednesday in a deal that fetched an overall borrowing cost of 2.92 percent, according to the city.

The $526.3 million of second lien bonds, including $444.6 million of remarketed debt, was repriced by underwriters led by PNC Capital Markets. The deal was 10 times oversubscribed, which led to a repricing that dropped yields by as much as 17 basis points, the city reported.

The bonds, which are rated A by Standard & Poor's and AA by Fitch Ratings, were initially priced with a top yield of 3.25 percent for bonds due in 2031 with a 5 percent coupon. The yield fell to 3.08 percent after the repricing. The lower yield was still 116 basis points over the 1.92 percent yield for triple-A-rated bonds due in 15 years on Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale.

"Investors responded quickly and favorably to the second lien water revenue bonds demonstrating the financial community's ongoing support for the mayor's plan to repair city finances," said Carole Brown, Chicago's chief financial officer, in a statement.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel launched fiscal reforms last year that included debt restructurings after the city's credit ratings began to sink due to escalating pension costs and nagging budget deficits.

Wednesday's bond sale also raised money to fund the termination of swaps that were used to hedge interest rate risk on the variable-rate bonds.

