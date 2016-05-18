CHICAGO May 18 Chicago will sell up to $600
million of bonds despite a stiff market penalty after the issue
won final approval on Wednesday from the Chicago City Council.
The new-money general obligation bonds will be priced
through Goldman, Sachs & Co in the third quarter or sooner
depending on market conditions and other factors, a city
official said on Monday. Goldman Sachs will also
price up to $650 million of GO bonds the council approved in
January to free up money for the city's budget.
Chicago's sinking credit ratings due to its nagging budget
deficit and $20 billion unfunded pension liability have led
investors to demand hefty yields for the city's debt.
The city's GO bonds have been trading in the U.S. municipal
market at a so-called credit spread of 286 basis points to more
than 300 basis points over Municipal Market Data's triple-A
benchmark yield scale.
That is higher than the 200-basis-point range over the scale
Chicago Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown estimated for the
new bonds in her presentation to the council's finance committee
on Monday.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel told reporters on Wednesday he is
continuing discussions with unions on "a responsible way to
fund" the city's municipal and laborers retirement systems. The
Illinois Supreme Court in March tossed out cost-saving reforms
meant to prevent those two funds from becoming insolvent.
A bill that popped up in the Illinois Legislature this week
aims to get Chicago's municipal system 90 percent funded in 40
years, according to State Representative Elaine Nekritz, the
legislation's sponsor. The bill would also withhold state money
due Chicago if it fails to make required pension payments.
"I appreciate the state (representative's) desire to see the
city step up ... and we are literally in the midst of
conversations today to responsibly fund (pensions) so taxpayers
don't have to bear the burden alone," Emanuel said.
Proceeds from the $600 million of bonds will fund equipment
purchases and capital improvements in 2016 and 2017, with $100
million earmarked for legal settlements.
The city council also approved a Debt Transactions
Accountability Ordinance that requires reports detailing the
risks, benefits and costs of a debt issue prior to sale. The
ordinance sets out time lines for city council deliberations and
public hearings on bond sales and requires annual post-sale
financial performance reports by the city's CFO.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney)