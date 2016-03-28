CHICAGO, March 28 Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded Chicago's credit rating two notches to BBB-minus, citing last week's Illinois Supreme Court ruling voiding a law aimed at boosting funding for two of the city's pension funds.

Fitch called Thursday's ruling "among the worst of the possible outcomes for the city's credit quality," while warning the rating could fall further in the absence of "a realistic plan that puts the pension funds on an affordable path toward solvency."

"Not only did (the supreme court) strike down the pension reform legislation in its entirety, but it made clear that the city bears responsibility to fund the promised pension benefits, even if the pension funds become insolvent," Fitch said in a statement.

The rating downgrade to one notch above the junk level affects $9.8 billion of the city's general obligation bonds and $486 million of sales tax revenue bonds. Moody's Investor Service last year dropped the city's rating to junk.

Chicago, the nation's third-biggest city, has been mired in a financial crisis largely fueled by a $20 billion unfunded liability in its four retirement systems.

The high court rejected Chicago's assertion that the 2014 state law affecting the city's municipal and laborers' retirement systems actually benefited workers and retirees by taking steps to avoid insolvency for the funds.

The law, which was challenged by unions and retirees, required the city and affected workers to increase their pension contributions and replaced an automatic 3 percent annual cost-of-living increase for retirees with one tied to inflation. The increase would be skipped in some years.

Without reforms, Chicago warned that the two funds would run out of money within 10 to 13 years.

The ruling made it clear that Chicago bears the ultimate responsibility to pay pensions in full.

Fitch said any plan to address pensions "must rely on meaningful use of revenue and expenditure controls to meet much higher annual payments." (Reporting By Karen Pierog Editing by W Simon)