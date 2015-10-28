(Adds S&P comments, paragraphs 13-14)
By Karl Plume and Karen Pierog
CHICAGO Oct 28 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's
$7.8 billion fiscal 2016 budget and a historic property tax
increase to pay for public safety worker pensions easily cleared
the city council on Wednesday.
But the spending plan for the fiscal year that begins on
Jan. 1 still faces uncertainties in the Illinois Legislature and
supreme court that could impair the mayor's plan to address the
city's $20 billion unfunded pension liability.
Emanuel last month proposed a $543 million property tax hike
phased in over four years, as well as fee increases and spending
cuts in an attempt to fix the city's financial crisis linked
largely to pensions.
"The city council today took a big step forward in providing
more stability and more certainty and a strong financial footing
for the city going forward," Emanuel told reporters after the
35-15 vote.
Some aldermen said there were no other viable options.
"This is the equivalent of a municipal illness," said
Alderman Patrick O'Connor. "We don't have the option of saying
no. We have the option of picking our choices for staying
alive."
Alderman Carrie Austin, who heads the council's budget
committee, said there was no place left to scour for savings or
revenue.
"If there was a dollar to be found, we would've found it,"
she said.
Ahead of the vote, Emanuel offered a stark choice - either
slash vital public safety and other services or enact Chicago's
biggest-ever property tax increase.
If Chicago cannot get its finances under control, the third-
largest U.S. city faces further downgrades by credit rating
agencies, making it more expensive to raise funds through bond
sales. The city's rating was already dropped to "junk" by
Moody's Investors Service earlier this year.
Both Moody's and Fitch Ratings said the use of higher
property taxes to pay pensions is a positive step for the city.
But the credit rating agencies noted parts of the mayor's
pension strategy are dependent on actions by the Illinois
Legislature and the state supreme court, which will take up the
constitutionality of a 2014 city pension reform law next month.
"Should these decisions not match the city's assumptions,
new operating pressures could materialize in the immediate- and
longer-term," Moody's said in a statement.
Standard & Poor's said Chicago's financial problems remain
"substantial," and that given the pension uncertainties, it
expects the city to have contingency plans.
"In our view, the extent of the city's structural imbalance,
when factoring in required pension contributions, will take
multiple years to rectify," S&P said in a statement.
Property taxes will be boosted between now and 2018 to cover
state-mandated contribution increases to police and firefighter
pensions. But the tax increase will fall short if Illinois'
governor does not enact a state law that would spread out annual
contributions. The mayor is also pushing the state
legislature for a bill to shield residential properties valued
at $250,000 or less from the tax hike, although the city could
consider a rebate program if that measure is not enacted.
The spending plan, which includes a $3.63 billion operating
budget for fiscal 2016, creates Chicago's first-ever garbage
collection fee and generates new revenue from taxis and
ride-sharing businesses. It also reduces the city's dependence
on so-called scoop and toss bond restructurings to $125 million
from $225 million this fiscal year.
The budget includes an additional $45 million property tax
increase to pay for Chicago Public Schools' capital projects.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)