CHICAGO Oct 27 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's
proposed fiscal 2016 budget and historic property tax increase
dedicated to paying pensions for police and firefighters is
expected to win approval on Wednesday from the city council even
though the spending plan faces uncertainties.
The mayor's $7.8 billion budget for the fiscal year that
begins Jan. 1 could be short $102 million or $220 million
depending on the actions of the Illinois Legislature, Governor
Bruce Rauner and the state's supreme court, according to Ralph
Martire, executive director of the Chicago-based Center for Tax
and Budget Accountability. This is despite a $543 million
property tax increase phased in over four years.
Martire added the "bitter pill" of a tax increase is
necessary to avoid severe cuts in city services.
"But it's not enough," he said. "The city is going to need
more money."
Emanuel linked the tax hike to legislation reducing the
city's contribution to its public safety retirement systems
initially by $220 million. That bill passed the
Democratic-controlled House and Senate, but is on hold due to an
ongoing budget battle between Democratic lawmakers who control
the legislature and the Republican governor, who has been
critical of that measure.
Molly Poppe, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office,
acknowledged taxpayers would be on the hook for the additional
$220 million if the bill fails to become law, leaving the city
subject to a 2010 law that mandates an immediate $550 million
increase in contributions.
Martire estimated the $220 million shortfall could be pared
to $102 million if the Illinois Supreme Court throws out a 2014
state law that required Chicago to increase payments to its
municipal and laborers' retirement funds.
Chicago will defend the law against challenges from city
unions and retirees before the high court on Nov. 17.
In the event Chicago loses in court and is unable to reduce
its police and fire pension payments, "the city would continue
to work on responsible pension reforms that protect taxpayers,
while also funding the city's obligation to all four pensions,"
Poppe said.
The mayor, who is also seeking a law shielding lower-valued
residential property from the tax hike, has continued to express
optimism that his wish list in the state capital of Springfield
will be fulfilled even as the political stalemate has left
Illinois without a budget nearly five months into fiscal 2016.
"Springfield will get its work done. I'm confident
eventually they will no longer have this standoff," Emanuel told
reporters last week.
