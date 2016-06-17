By Justin Madden
| CHICAGO, June 17
killed while live streaming a video on Facebook, police said on
Friday, just days after a double-homicide in France in which the
killer later took to Facebook Live to encourage more violence.
Antonio Perkins, 28, was found face down on Wednesday night
in a vacant lot with gunshot wounds to the neck and head on the
city's west side, Chicago police officer Laura Amezaga said.
Perkins was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced
dead. Police on Friday identified the man in the video as
Perkins, who they said was a documented gang member. No arrests
have been made.
In France, a 25-year-old man killed a French police
commander and the commander's partner on Tuesday, then he took
to Facebook Live with a 12-minute video encouraging followers to
kill prison staff, police officials, journalists and lawmakers.
The incidents underscore the immense challenges companies
such as Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Google's
YouTube face as they push live video streaming to
hundreds of millions of people.
Facebook in recent months has made its Live feature - which
allows anyone to broadcast a video in real time - a central
component of its strategy. It allows people to stream from their
smartphone.
Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city, has drawn attention
due to its gun violence, which police have blamed largely on
gang violence and a proliferation of stolen guns. There were
nearly 500 homicides last year, and gun violence is up in 2016,
police say.
The Facebook Live video appears to show Perkins recording
himself and a group of people in front of a row of homes before
someone opened fire. The phone appears to tumble through bloody
grass before going black. The audio continues with bystanders
screaming and crying.
The video remains on Facebook with a user warning message
about its graphic nature.
A spokeswoman from Facebook acknowledged the video posting,
saying it does not violate company policy. The social media site
will remove a video if it celebrates or glorifies violence, she
said.
(Reporting by Justin Madden; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Alan
Crosby)