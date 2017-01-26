CHICAGO Jan 26 The Chicago Public Schools (CPS)
ended its last fiscal year with a bigger-than-expected deficit
and will need to find new revenue or make major spending cuts in
order to sustain operations over the long term, according to the
district's annual audit.
The comprehensive annual financial report, which was
presented to the school board on Wednesday, showed the nation's
third-largest public school system ended fiscal 2016 on June 30
with a $487 million deficit in its operating fund. The gap was
six times bigger than anticipated in the $5.7 billion fiscal
2016 budget, but lower than the $710 million deficit of fiscal
2015.
That indicates the district is working hard to reduce its
budget imbalance, according to Richard Ciccarone, the head of
Merritt Research Services, which provides research and data
related to municipal bonds.
"It's still not a pretty picture. It's not sustainable," he
said.
CPS is struggling with pension payments that will jump to
$733 million this fiscal year from $676 million in fiscal 2016,
as well as drained reserves and debt dependency. The fiscal woes
have pushed its general obligation credit ratings deep into the
junk category and led investors to demand fat yields for its
debt.
To keep afloat over the long term, CPS said it will continue
to cut spending, while it awaits action by Illinois officials on
cost-saving pension reforms and the district's request for
equitable state school funding.
"CPS believes internal decisions and initiatives, coupled
with local and state responses to appropriately fund public
education will sufficiently address the CPS deficit and provide
adequate liquidity," the district said in the audit.
A 13-bill package introduced in the Illinois Senate this
month includes a yet-to-be determined school funding revamp and
a measure to lock in state contributions toward CPS pensions.
Senate leaders on Thursday announced that voting on the bills
would be delayed until the chamber returns to session Feb. 7.
The district's $5.5 billion fiscal 2017 budget was hurt by
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of a bill providing a
one-time $215 million state payment to help cover pension costs.
Earlier this month, CPS CEO Forrest Claypool announced unpaid
furlough days for teachers and administrators to help offset the
lost state money.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)