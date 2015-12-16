CHICAGO Dec 16 The Chicago Board of Education
on Wednesday approved the issuance of $1.23 billion of debt, a
school spokeswoman said, as the "junk" rated school system
expects to run low on operating funds next month.
The nation's third-largest public school district is
struggling with a $1.1 billion structural budget deficit fueled
by big pension payments and could be hit with a teachers' strike
next year.
The Chicago Public Schools asked the board to boost a tax
anticipation note issuance to $195 million from a previously
approved $65 million. That move, which won board approval, along
with a plan to delay school vendor payments, will help the
district avert a January cash shortfall, according to a Dec. 11
memo from CPS consultant Ernst & Young.
The school board also agreed to increase a $1.04 billion
unlimited tax general obligation bond issue it approved in
August to $1.16 billion. The issue will restructure
some outstanding debt to free up more than $200 million for the
district's $5.7 billion budget, fund capital projects, and
convert variable-rate debt to fixed rate, while paying related
interest-rate swap termination fees.
CPS officials continue to hope for $480 million in pension
funding from the state of Illinois. But help for the district is
entangled in an ongoing state budget impasse between Republican
Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature.
Escalating public pension costs and budget deficits have
pushed credit ratings on more than $6 billion of the school
district's debt into the "junk" category. Investors demanded
hefty yields for CPS debt sales earlier this year.
