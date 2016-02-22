CHICAGO Feb 22 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
said on Monday the state has the power to block any debt
offerings by financially distressed school districts, including
the cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools, which has been
dependent on borrowing to fund operations.
The Republican governor last week launched a financial probe
of the nation's third-largest public school system through the
Illinois State Board of Education. Rauner said the board has the
legal authority to block borrowings by districts found to be in
financial duress.
"The state board has never chosen to do that for the city of
Chicago. I hope that never becomes necessary. But we've got to
be ready to take action," Rauner told reporters.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)