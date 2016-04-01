DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
CHICAGO, April 1 The Illinois State Board of Education lacks the authority to block the cash-strapped Chicago Public Schools from borrowing, according to the state attorney general.
In an opinion dated Thursday, Attorney General Lisa Madigan concluded that the nation's third-largest public school system is excluded from provisions in Illinois law allowing the state board to demand a financial plan from financially struggling school districts and prevent new debt issuance. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)
