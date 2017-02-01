By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 1 Fitch Ratings took aim at its
credit ratings competitor Moody's Investors Service in an
unusual and blunt public notice on Wednesday with a report
detailing disagreements over its analysis of the Chicago Public
Schools bond payment protections.
Fitch attacked conclusions Moody's reached in a Jan. 12
report on the nation's third-largest public school system, which
is struggling with escalating pension payments, drained reserves
and debt dependency.
Amy Laskey, a Fitch managing director, said Wednesday's
report was not requested by Chicago Public Schools (CPS) or
anyone else.
"We felt like it was something that should be clarified and
would be helpful to investors," she said.
Fitch disagreed with Moody's conclusion that state aid
dollars pledged to pay off the district's alternate revenue
general obligation bonds could be diverted to operations and
said such a move is prohibited by Illinois law.
Additionally Fitch took issue with an assessment by Moody's
of a security feature for the district's new capital improvement
tax bonds. Revenue from a specific property tax levied for
capital improvements is sent directly to the bond trustee for
debt service payments for the nearly $730 million of bonds CPS
sold in December.
Moody's had said that feature and a statutory lien give "a
rating uplift" to the bonds.
However, Fitch said the revenue intercept would lose its
effectiveness in the case of bankruptcy. Fitch, which rated the
bonds A, eight notches above its B-plus junk rating for the
district's GO bonds, also said there would be no statutory lien
protection for the bonds in bankruptcy.
David Jacobson, a Moody's spokesman, would only refer
Reuters to the agency's Jan. 12 CPS report. There
was no immediate comment from a CPS spokeswoman on the rating
agencies' disagreement.
Former public finance rating analysts who are still involved
with municipal bonds characterized Fitch's move as unusual.
"I've not seen one rating agency question another's
criteria," said Michael Belsky, executive director of the Center
for Municipal Finance at the University of Chicago and a former
Fitch group managing director.
Dick Larkin, director of municipal credit analysis at
Stoever Glass & Co, Inc, who worked at both Fitch and S&P, said
he has never seen a credit rating agency put out a press release
saying another credit agency is wrong.
"Rating agencies do not attack each other. They just say
'here's our opinion,'" he said.
Moody's, which rates CPS deep in the junk level at B3 with a
negative outlook, has not been asked by the district to rate its
bond issues since 2013. In December, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel,
who controls CPS, asked Moody's to withdraw the junk rating it
maintains for the city.
CPS cannot file for municipal bankruptcy in Illinois,
although there have been attempts to change state law to allow
such a move.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Daniel Bases and
Meredith Mazzilli)