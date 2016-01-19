CHICAGO Jan 19 The Chicago Board of Education's
credit rating sank deeper into "junk" on Tuesday with a Fitch
Ratings downgrade to B-plus with a negative outlook from a
previous rating of BB-plus.
"The downgrade reflects the limited progress Chicago Public
Schools (CPS) has made in addressing a structural budget gap
approximating 20 percent of spending for the current fiscal
year," the credit rating agency said in a statement
Fitch's action followed a similar move on Friday by Standard
& Poor's, which cut the rating for the financially struggling
district two notches to B-plus.
In its rating report, Fitch said CPS faces a "relatively
inflexible expenditure profile," an extremely limited
independent ability to raise revenue and will likely deplete its
reserves by the end of fiscal 2017.
The nation's third-largest public school system plans to
sell $875 million of general obligation bonds next week. A
recently posted online investor presentation for the bond sale
indicated that CPS continues to push for more funding from the
state of Illinois and aims to eliminate a more than $1 billion
structural budget deficit by fiscal 2018.
With a financial fix for CPS entangled in the state's budget
impasse, school officials said they would take cost-cutting
action and rely on short-term borrowing if there is no solution
by the time fiscal 2016 ends. Republican leaders of the
Democrat-controlled state legislature plan to unveil legislation
on Wednesday related to the district's fiscal crisis.
The bond issue includes a refunding and restructuring of
outstanding debt to convert variable-rate bonds to fixed rate
and to push out maturities on other bonds to free up money for
the school system's budget. The issue will also raise money to
cover fees to terminate interest rate swaps related to the
variable-rate debt.
The school district faces the possibility of a strike after
teachers overwhelmingly voted last month in favor of the move.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Tom Brown)