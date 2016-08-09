(Corrects size of proposed budget to $5.45 billion from $5.75
billion)
CHICAGO Aug 8 Chicago's public school system on
Monday proposed a "balanced" $5.45 billion operating budget for
fiscal 2017 that relies on rosy assumptions of union give-backs
and added funding support from Illinois' gridlocked state
government.
Administrators in the nation's fifth-largest school system
insisted the plan does not rely on "gimmicks or operational
borrowing" and would reduce overall operating expenditures by
$232 million over fiscal 2016.
In addition, the cash-strapped district's coffers would
swell with a $250 million property tax increase sanctioned by
the state to help foot the cost of rising teacher pensions.
"With this budget, we'll move the district on to stronger
footing and stand ready to partner with leaders in Springfield
to advance long-term education funding reform and pension
equity," Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool said in a
statement.
The school district is banking on teachers agreeing to
relinquish 7 percent of their earnings over two years to devote
to pensions.
Claypool said the fact that Illinois and city taxpayers
stepped up with additional money shows "good faith" that the
union should replicate by having its members pay more toward
their pensions.
Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis tweeted that
her members will strike over the elimination of the so-called
pension pickup.
As part of a six-month Illinois budget deal finalized in
June, Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and the Democratic-led
legislature agreed to steer $215 million on a one-time basis to
CPS for its pension costs on the condition that lawmakers
finalize a statewide pension-reform package by January.
To date, there has been no tangible movement on a deal to
improve the financial standing of Illinois' pensions, which have
a $111 billion unfunded liability and are the lowest-funded
pension systems among states.
Claypool said CPS will continue to tap bank lines of credit
for cash flow purposes, but declined to comment on the size of
the credit line currently under negotiation. The district in
June had to fully tap an $870 million credit line for its fiscal
2016 pension payment.
Claypool also said the "junk"-rated district plans more
borrowing to finance capital improvements. Late last month, the
district announced it sold $150 million of 30-year bonds to J.P.
Morgan at a hefty 7.25 percent yield to finance capital
projects.
The Chicago Board of Education, whose members, like
Claypool, were appointed by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, is
expected to vote on the budget later this month.
(Reporting by Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan
Grebler)