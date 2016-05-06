CHICAGO May 6 Chicago's cash-strapped public
school district is not in bad enough financial shape to warrant
a state takeover, according to an Illinois State Board of
Education staff report.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner launched a probe of the
nation's third-largest school system in February, contending it
could lead to state oversight and a suspension of borrowing at
debt-dependent Chicago Public Schools (CPS).
However the report, posted on the board's website ahead of a
monthly meeting scheduled for Wednesday, said CPS does not meet
"any of the criteria" to be certified in financial difficulty.
"The district has not realized two consecutive years of
negative operating fund balances nor is it forecasted in this
model," the report stated.
It noted that negative operating balances are possible in
fiscal 2018 and 2019.
CPS is struggling with a $1 billion structural budget
deficit, caused largely by escalating annual pension payments
that will reach $676 million this fiscal year, which ends June
30. The district's efforts to gain an additional $480 million in
state dollars to pay its pension bill became entangled in an
ongoing impasse between the Republican governor and Democrats
who control the legislature.
CPS officials, who have maintained the district is exempt
under Illinois law from state oversight, are calling for a
revamp of the state school funding formula to ensure poor
children are not short-changed.
The decision comes as Rauner is trying to broker a budget
deal with Democrats controlling the General Assembly by an
end-of-month legislative deadline and as a push to recalibrate
the state's school-funding formula is languishing at the
statehouse.
It also follows an April opinion by Democratic Attorney
General Lisa Madigan that the state lacks authority, despite a
concerted Republican stance to the contrary, to take control of
the school system's finances, including its ability to borrow to
help fund operational costs.
Representatives of Rauner, the education board and CPS did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
