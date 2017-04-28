TREASURIES-Yields rise slightly as traders doubt hawkish Fed outlook

* Fed raises interest rates for second time this year * Fed forecasts one more rate rise in 2017 * Yields lower on day as traders see weak inflation hindering Fed (Updates prices, adds comments) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasury yields pared declines but remained lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, announced it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year, and forecast one more rate hike i