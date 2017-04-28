TREASURIES-Yields rise slightly as traders doubt hawkish Fed outlook
* Fed raises interest rates for second time this year
* Fed forecasts one more rate rise in 2017
* Yields lower on day as traders see weak inflation
hindering Fed
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasury yields pared
declines but remained lower on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve raised interest rates, announced it would begin cutting
its holdings of bonds and other securities this year, and
forecast one more rate hike i