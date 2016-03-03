CHICAGO, March 3 Oversight of Chicago's
financially-reeling school system would shift from a board
controlled by Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel to an elected board
under legislation approved overwhelmingly by the Illinois House
on Thursday in a rare show of bipartisanship.
The measure pushed by public-sector unions but opposed by
Emanuel would replace the existing, mayorally-appointed board in
2018 with an elected, 21-member board to control the nation's
third largest school system.
The measure, which passed 110-4, now moves to the Illinois
Senate. It follows financial and ethical breakdowns that have
severely strained Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and triggered a
call for a state takeover of the system by Republican Governor
Bruce Rauner.
Under legislation sponsored by state Representative Robert
Martwick, a Chicago Democrat, the city would be divided into 20
districts from which board members would be elected. An
additional member would run city-wide as board president.
CPS' existing governance structure was put into place in
1995.
Since then, CPS has more than doubled its debt load to $6.2
billion and shorted payments to its teachers pension system,
which has a $9.4 billion unfunded pension liability, a more than
seven-fold increase since 2004. Rauner has launched a financial
probe of the cash-strapped district.
Last year, Emanuel's hand-picked schools CEO Barbara
Byrd-Bennett resigned after being implicated in a scheme to
steer a $23 million no-bid schools contract to her previous
employer. She pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges last
October.
On Thursday, advocates for an elected board cited that list
of financial and management transgressions under an appointed
board.
"My friends, if an appointed school board can do all that, I
suggest we elect second graders from the Chicago public school
system because they could not do any worse," said state
Representative David Harris, a Republican from Arlington
Heights, a suburb northwest of Chicago.
The legislation's fate in the Senate is unclear.
(Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Tom Brown)