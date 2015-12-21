(Adds comments by Moody's, details on downgrade, background on
school system's fiscal problems)
CHICAGO Dec 21 Moody's Investors Service on
Monday dropped the Chicago Board of Education's credit rating
deeper into "junk," citing the public school district's
"precarious liquidity position."
The rating on $5.5 billion of the district's general
obligation debt was lowered to B1 from Ba3 and is under review
for a further downgrade, Moody's warned.
"(The Chicago Public Schools) has increasingly relied on
market access and cash flow borrowing to maintain ongoing
operations," the credit rating agency said in a statement.
Moody's added that the downgrade also reflects the
district's structurally imbalanced fiscal 2016 budget.
The nation's third-largest public school district is facing
a cash shortfall next month and has approved new short- and
long-term borrowings to raise operating funds. The
Chicago Public Schools' $5.7 billion budget could also spring a
$480 million hole if the state of Illinois does not
substantially beef up its share of pension funding for the
state's biggest school district.
But help for the district remains entangled in an ongoing
state budget impasse between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner
and Democrats who control the legislature.
Moody's noted that CPS will have key credit challenges over
the next 30 to 90 days, including the possibility a $150 million
state block grant due in January could be delayed. CPS also
faces a Feb. 15 deadline to deposit certain debt service
payments with bond trustees.
Both CPS and the city of Chicago are struggling with
escalating pension payments that have led Moody's to push their
credit ratings into the "junk" level. Reaction to the latest
downgrade was not immediately available from CPS officials or
from Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who controls the school system.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)