CHICAGO Dec 21 Moody's Investors Service on Monday dropped the Chicago Board of Education's credit rating deeper into "junk," citing the public school district's "precarious liquidity position."

The rating on $5.5 billion of the district's general obligation debt was lowered to B1 from Ba3 and is under review for a further downgrade, Moody's warned.

"(The Chicago Public Schools) has increasingly relied on market access and cash flow borrowing to maintain ongoing operations," the credit rating agency said in a statement.

Moody's added that the downgrade also reflects the district's structurally imbalanced fiscal 2016 budget.

The nation's third-largest public school district is facing a cash shortfall next month and has approved new short- and long-term borrowings to raise operating funds. The Chicago Public Schools' $5.7 billion budget could also spring a $480 million hole if the state of Illinois does not substantially beef up its share of pension funding for the state's biggest school district.

But help for the district remains entangled in an ongoing state budget impasse between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature.

Moody's noted that CPS will have key credit challenges over the next 30 to 90 days, including the possibility a $150 million state block grant due in January could be delayed. CPS also faces a Feb. 15 deadline to deposit certain debt service payments with bond trustees.

Both CPS and the city of Chicago are struggling with escalating pension payments that have led Moody's to push their credit ratings into the "junk" level. Reaction to the latest downgrade was not immediately available from CPS officials or from Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who controls the school system.