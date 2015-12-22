(Adds statement from school official, background on strike
possibility)
CHICAGO Dec 21 Moody's Investors Service on
Monday dropped the Chicago Board of Education's credit rating
deeper into "junk" territory, citing the public school
district's "precarious liquidity position."
The rating on $5.5 billion of the district's general
obligation debt was lowered to B1 from Ba3, and Moody's warned
that it is under review for a further downgrade.
The Chicago Public Schools "has increasingly relied on
market access and cash flow borrowing to maintain ongoing
operations," the credit rating agency said in a statement,
adding that the downgrade also reflects the district's
structurally imbalanced fiscal 2016 budget.
The nation's third-largest public school district is facing
a cash shortfall next month and has approved new short- and
long-term borrowings to raise operating funds. The
district's $5.7 billion budget could also spring a $480 million
hole if the state of Illinois does not substantially beef up its
share of pension funding for the district, the state's biggest.
But help for the district remains entangled in an ongoing
budget impasse between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and
Democrats who control the legislature.
Moody's noted that the district will have key credit
challenges over the next 30 to 90 days, including the
possibility that a $150 million state block grant due in January
could be delayed. The district also faces a Feb. 15 deadline to
deposit certain debt service payments with bond trustees and the
possibility of a teachers' strike next year..
Both the Chicago Public Schools and the city of Chicago are
struggling with escalating pension payments that have led
Moody's to push their credit ratings into the junk level.
Chicago Public Schools' senior vice president of finance,
Ron DeNard, said the district is in a precarious position due to
its $1.1 billion structural budget deficit.
"We're continuing to make every effort toward balancing our
budget, whether it's further streamlining central office or
pursuing our fair share of funding from the state, which
provides CPS with only 15 percent of its education funding
despite our students making up 20 percent of the enrollment,"
DeNard said in a statement.
