CHICAGO Dec 21 Moody's Investors Service on Monday dropped the Chicago Board of Education's credit rating deeper into "junk," citing the public school district's "precarious liquidity position."

The rating on $5.5 billion of the district's general obligation debt was lowered to B1 from Ba3 and is under review for a further downgrade, Moody's warned. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)