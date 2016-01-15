(Adds comment from school official)

CHICAGO Jan 15 Standard & Poor's on Friday dropped the credit rating for the financially struggling Chicago Board of Education deeper into "junk" ahead of the school district's $875 million bond sale slated for later this month.

S&P cut the rating two notches to B-plus, while warning it could fall even further if the nation's third-largest school district fails to beef up cash flow to cover costs.

"The rating action reflects our view of the board's low liquidity and significant reliance on market access to continue supporting operating and debt-service expenses," S&P analyst Jennifer Boyd said in a statement.

She added that "adverse business, financial, or economic conditions will likely impair the board's capacity or willingness to meet its financial commitments."

The district has been selling tax anticipation notes, including $935 million last year, to boost cash flow in the current fiscal year. Still S&P said the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) expects to end fiscal 2016 with just $33 million in its coffers.

The rating agency also noted that the $5.7 billion CPS budget continues to rely on $480 million in pension funding from Illinois that remains entangled in a state budget impasse, as well as $334 million in one-time revenue from reserves and bond restructurings.

The upcoming general obligation bonds sale scheduled to price the week of Jan. 25 through JPMorgan includes a refunding and restructuring of outstanding debt to convert variable-rate bonds to fixed rate and to push out maturities on other bonds to free up money for the school system's budget. The issue will also raise money to cover fees to terminate interest rate swaps related to the variable-rate debt.

The school district also faces the possibility of a strike after teachers overwhelmingly voted last month in favor of the move.

Ron DeNard, the district's senior vice president of finance, said CPS is focused on resolving its financial woes and continues to push for "fair funding" from the state.

"As long as CPS educates 20 percent of the state's students, but receives 15 percent of the state's education funding, we will face a significant budget gap," he said in a statement.

Last month, Moody's Investors Service downgraded CPS to B1 from Ba3. The district also has a "junk" rating from Fitch Ratings. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)