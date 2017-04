CHICAGO Jan 15 Standard & Poor's on Friday dropped the credit rating for the financially struggling Chicago Board of Education deeper into "junk" ahead of the school district's $875 million bond sale slated for later this month.

S&P cut the rating two notches to B-plus, while warning it could fall even further if the nation's third-largest school district fails to beef up cash flow to cover costs. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)